Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $381.23 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day moving average is $448.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

