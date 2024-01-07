ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 298.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.80).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 244.80 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.38.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

