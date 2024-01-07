Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $107.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE:CR opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $118.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

