Critical Analysis: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.65% 29.08% 15.14% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 10 0 2.59 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $348.59, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and MoneyOnMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.11 billion 3.29 $6.87 billion $10.79 31.20 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Summary

Accenture beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

