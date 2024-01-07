Critical Review: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.50% 4.00% 1.97% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.1%. Shiseido pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.3% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shiseido and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.17 billion N/A $259.34 million $0.46 63.30 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 1.77

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shiseido beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.