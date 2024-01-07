Critical Survey: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $564.12 million 8.29 -$58.99 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $184.79 million 0.27 -$5.93 million ($1.66) -8.34

This table compares CAVA Group and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAVA Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97% Ark Restaurants -3.21% 3.33% 1.04%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Ark Restaurants on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

