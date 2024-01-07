CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

