Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI opened at $162.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.