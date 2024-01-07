Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.