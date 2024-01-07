DexCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,057 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,211 put options.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in DexCom by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

