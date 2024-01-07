Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.86 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

