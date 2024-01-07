Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 534,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,347 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

