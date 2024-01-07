Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

