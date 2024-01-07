Dollar General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Dollar General stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 242.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 118.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 319,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

