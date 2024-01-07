Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

