Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.