Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day moving average is $377.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.