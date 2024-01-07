Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.