Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 1,748,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,393,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Specifically, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

