East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

