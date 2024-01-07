ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

TSE ECN opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$809.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$523,725.00. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

