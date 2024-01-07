Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 277% compared to the typical volume of 2,397 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

