EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.79 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.69.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $15,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

