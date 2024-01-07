Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.