Evercore ISI Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Inline

Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

