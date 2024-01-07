Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

