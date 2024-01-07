Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $978.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $638.78 and a 52-week high of $1,018.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $964.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

