Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

