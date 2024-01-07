Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,942 Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $619.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

