Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 534 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PH opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $297.12 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.50.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.