Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 573 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 132,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $409.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $307.57 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

