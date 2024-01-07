Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

