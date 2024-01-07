Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.