Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at $7,791,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 415,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $259,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

