Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

