Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

