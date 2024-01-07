Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,212.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,202.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,030.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,365.12 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

