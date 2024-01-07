Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,655 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

