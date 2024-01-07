Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.45 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Get Experian alerts:

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.