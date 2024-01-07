FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Down 2.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 3,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

