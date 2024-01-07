FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $35,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.