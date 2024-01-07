Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Down 4.5%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $26.00. 88,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 118,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.
