Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Down 4.5%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $26.00. 88,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 118,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

