Financial Analysis: QuantaSing Group (QSG) vs. Its Peers

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QuantaSing Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.29 billion -$14.97 million -8.05 QuantaSing Group Competitors $432.53 million $4.37 million 5.77

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantaSing Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 233 1062 1552 95 2.51

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 482.84%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.01% -50.64% 3.08%

Summary

QuantaSing Group rivals beat QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

