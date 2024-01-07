Financial Analysis: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -7.10% 8.01% 0.31% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $8.60 million 6.46 -$89.08 million ($1.96) -4.68 New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

