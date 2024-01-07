Financial Contrast: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) versus Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bion Environmental Technologies and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cibus has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given Cibus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -113.48% -42.75% Cibus -7,056.88% -22.28% -12.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Cibus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.19 million ($0.07) -13.29 Cibus $160,000.00 1,890.23 -$16.89 million ($13.09) -1.38

Bion Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cibus. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cibus beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It also focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

