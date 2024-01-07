Financial Survey: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Boatim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million 1.59 -$57.67 million ($1.47) -7.61 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A

Boatim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boatim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -16.46% N/A -31.22% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and Boatim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 2 0 2.25 Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

