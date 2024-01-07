First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FR opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.37%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
