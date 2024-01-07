First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.