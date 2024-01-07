Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

