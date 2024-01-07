Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 86,600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,384,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

